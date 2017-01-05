1526 booked under COTPA in South Goa in 2016

Margao: Due to the strict implementation of the Goa Prohibition of Smoking and Spitting Act, South Goa police could book 1,526 cases last month. For the first five months, 575 cases were booked. In 2015, in all 2,617 cases were booked in South Goa.Out of the 1,526 cases booked in 2016, a maximum of 398 cases were booked by Margao police followed by 270 cases by Vasco Railway police. 209 cases in Quepem, 215 in Curchorem, 141 in Canacona, 77 in Ponda, 50 in Colem, 59 in Vasco, 68 in Sanguem, 36 in Mormugao and 3 by airport police station.

Out of the 575 cases booked in the first five months, 145 cases were booked by Curchorem police, 90 in Canacona, 97 in Colva, 48 in Maina-Curtorim, 87 in Cuncolim, 23 in Sanguem, 36 in Vasco and 26 at Verna police station.People smoking at places like hospital buildings, health centres, bar and restaurants, eateries, hotel lounges, waiting lounges, public offices, bus stands, ferryboats, gardens, beaches, railway stations and so on were booked. According to a police officer, the drive under the Smoking and Spitting Act will continue as smoking in public places is prohibited.

A police officer admitted that the menace of smoking in public places is still rampant. A senior police officer said that the aforementioned Act prohibits smoking in any place of public work or use and also provides that no person shall smoke while travelling in or using a public service vehicle.He said that no person shall himself or by any person on his behalf, store, sell or distribute cigarettes, beedies, chewing tobacco, gul (tobacco), tobacco paste, supari with tobacco, pan masala, zarda, snuff, ghutka or any other such smoking substance or substances containing tobacco within an area of 100 metre around places of worship or any college, school or other educational institutions. [NT]