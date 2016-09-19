Lamp of Allauddin

In my childhood

I wandred all types of lamps

may it be a small lamp with chimney

or may it be local lamp

made from fruit of bitter tasted charantia

The small uselss bottle of medicine

turned into a kerosene lamp

with the help of jute chord by my mother

or that ink-pot lamp with the wicks of her old saree

which occasionally tilted and inflamed

always caught my attention

these lamps helped me to turn pages of books

in my school days in the childhood

Then there was no electricity in villages

but it twinkled in our young minds

and then actualized with the help of battery,

wire and bulb in our houses

or sometimes we made negative films of thin glass

with the help of sooth

emitted by inflaming lamp of chanawala

after carving some pictures on those films

and then with light of torch

we use to catch these images on

small white and loose texture dhoti of my father

without his knowledge,

ultimately turning the house into a cinema house

with the noise of young spectators

So, in due course electricity reached

in my village

and at last in my residence

though after many years gap

In meanwhile

I found a kerosene lamp

bought by my dad from community festival

and with that a story book

as a result frequent request

this lamp was made of brass

kerosene sucked up through jute wicks

made the lamp light

but it belched a lot of smoke which suffocated

and the light in the eyes

and story on the pages of book

danced in my heart

Whenever I cleaned the brass lamp

it turned into a Allauddin’s lamp

and asked me to order anything

that I wanted

though I use to be dumb then

I use to see the host of dreams flying all around

even after closing my eyes I could see

their shining colored wings

This lamp and books made me bright

it gifted me fancy ideas

making me creative

that lamp is still in my heart’s wall recess

even in the CFL’ s bright light

as an antique

I know now

every lamp is Allauddin’ s lamp

which makes dawn number of horizons

where dreams grow wings to fly

really … ! !

Original poem in Konkani

By Tukaram Rama Shet

Translated in to English by Ramesh Bhagavant Veluskar