Lamp of Allauddin

In my childhood
I wandred all types of lamps
may it be a small lamp with chimney
or may it be local lamp
made from fruit of bitter tasted charantia
The small uselss bottle of medicine
turned into a kerosene lamp
with the help of jute chord by my mother
or that ink-pot lamp with the wicks of her old saree
which occasionally tilted and inflamed
always caught my attention
these lamps helped me to turn pages of books
in my school days in the childhood
Then there was no electricity in villages
but it twinkled in our young minds
and then actualized with the help of battery,
wire and bulb in our houses
or sometimes we made negative films of thin glass
with the help of sooth
emitted by inflaming lamp of chanawala
after carving some pictures on those films
and then with light of torch
we use to catch these images on
small white and loose texture dhoti of my father
without his knowledge,
ultimately turning the house into a cinema house
with the noise of young spectators
So, in due course electricity reached
in my village
and at last in my residence
though after many years gap
In meanwhile
I found a kerosene lamp
bought by my dad from community festival
and with that a story book
as a result frequent request
this lamp was made of brass
kerosene sucked up through jute wicks
made the lamp light
but it belched a lot of smoke which suffocated
and the light in the eyes
and story on the pages of book
danced in my heart
Whenever I cleaned the brass lamp
it turned into a Allauddin’s lamp
and asked me to order anything
that I wanted
though I use to be dumb then
I use to see the host of dreams flying all around
even after closing my eyes I could see
their shining colored wings
This lamp and books made me bright
it gifted me fancy ideas
making me creative
that lamp is still in my heart’s wall recess
even in the CFL’ s bright light
as an antique
I know now
every lamp is Allauddin’ s lamp
which makes dawn number of horizons
where dreams grow wings to fly
really … ! !
Original poem in Konkani
By Tukaram Rama Shet
Translated in to English by Ramesh Bhagavant Veluskar
Pingback: | GOACOM - GOA - INDIA - INFORMATION AND SERVICES IN GOA. Goa News, Goa Konkani News, Goa Sunaparant News, Goan Konakani News, Goa Video News, Goa Yellow Pages