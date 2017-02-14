26 Dalit families in Shiroda hit by acute water shortage

Ponda: Around 26 Dalit families in Anandwadi-Shiroda, who have been hit by acute water shortage since the last few months, have demanded that the PWD’s water division solve the issue at the earliest.Complaining that the taps in their houses have run dry since past few months, they further raised concerns over the acute water shortage adding that the taps have become mere showpieces in their houses as they have to depend on the lone public tap in the area, which provides water supply for an hour.At times, the water supply to this tap is irregular or at odd hours forcing the locals queue up to fetch water till late night.

There is a lone well in this area, which provides relief to some extent in case of an emergency. A PWD tank in the area comes handy for the local to store water but it is empty due to erratic water supply. The locals further informed that they had complained to the PWD about their plight as their requests fell on deaf ears.

When Herald tried to contact the Assistant Engineer to get his take on the current scenario in the area he was not available.However, when Herald contacted Shiroda Sarpanch Sandesh Prabudesai, he confirmed saying that there is water shortage in Shiroda but not in Anandwadi. He further informed that there was water shortage at many places which has inconvenienced the villagers.Meanwhile, the locals of Tisk Usgao too complained of irregular water supply and called for improving the same. [H]