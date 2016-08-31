3 cars damaged in Mapusa wall collapse.

Mapusa: A wall of fifteen metre height collapsed along the downhill road at Dattawadi, Mapusa, on Tuesday afternoon, thereby damaging the three cars which were passing by. The car occupants and college students who were walking down the road escaped unhurt.The total loss due to the wall collapse is estimated at around Rs 13 lakh.Since Monday night it was raining continuously and at around 2.30 pm suddenly the wall collapsed and fell on the three cars which were passing by. The cars damaged include WagonR car belonging to Rajendra Pilankar, Swift car belonging to Chandan Hiroji and Fiat Uno car belonging to Samir Sangodkar.The total loss due to the car damage is estimated at around Rs 5 lakh, and the loss due to the wall collapse is estimated at Rs 8 lakh.College students, who normally walk on the left side of the road, were luckily walking on the right side due to more vehicular traffic and hence escaped unhurt. On receipt of information, fire and emergency services in-charge of Mapusa fire station Bosco Ferro along with his team rushed to the site. Even local councillor Tushar Tople rushed to the site, and called for assistance from the municipality.Immediately workers and earthmoving machinery was pressed into service to assist the fire personnel to clear the road of debris. [NT]