3 held for illegal cutting, smuggling of acacia

Valpoi: Three persons were arrested on charges of illegal cutting and smuggling of acacia at Advoi-Sattari.On receiving information on the illegal activity at Advoi-Sattari, the Valpoi forest officials headed by Range Forest Officer, Narayan Prabhu Desai raided the site in Survey Number- 1 of Goa Forest Cashew Development Corporation on Sunday evening and arrested Ganpat Gaonkar, resident of Advoi Sattari, Janu Dhondu Vicharale and Babu Kartor both residents of Karnataka under the Forest Conservation Act and later released on bail.

Prabhu Desai said the raid was conducted after receiving reliable information and property worth over Rs 25,000 was recovered from the accused. According to the officer, this tree is naturally grown in the dry land in the forest which is used in preparing paint, gutkha and has medicine value. It is suspected that some gangs are involved in the smuggling of this tree in neighbouring state of Maharashtra. [H]