3 more arrests in welder’s death case

Panjim: As investigations into the death of a welder employed on the construction of the third Mandovi bridge continue, Panjim police arrested three site supervisors on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder even as they were bailed out immediately.The trio, identified as Naga Subba Reddy of St Cruz, Karthikeyan SPS from Porvorim and G Bhaskar Rao of Caranzalem were arrested following interrogation.Sharula Sheikh was burnt to death when sparks from the weld caused him serious burn injuries on Monday evening. He was rushed to Goa Medical College with over 90 percent burn injuries where he was declared dead.

The site supervisors are attached with Larsen & Toubro, which is identified as one of the accused in the case.After a preliminary inquiry, Panjim police had registered a case under Section 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC against the management of the company, contractor B Agnelo of Andhra Pradesh and supervisor Alep Sheikh. The third accused was the first to be arrested and bailed.