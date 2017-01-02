35 complete training in fire fighting

Panaji: The passing out parade of trainees who have undergone six months training in elementary course in general firefighting of driver operators and watch room operators was held at Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, fire force headquarters, St Inez, on Saturday. Ashok Menon, director, Fire and Emergency Services, was the chief guest for the function.Goa Fire Force Training Centre has been recognised as one of the regional training centres in the country by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. This training centre has been imparting quality training for the last 32 years and a total number of 34,805 candidates from different parts of the country have been trained in fire prevention, fire protection, fire-fighting and fire extinction.

The present batch of 35 recruit driver operators/watch room operators were exposed to various theoretical and practical aspects in fire fighting, rescue techniques, first aid, fire prevention and fire protection.The director advised the trainees to be dedicated and disciplined in their service and make use of the training in their place of work.Nitin Raiker, deputy director (Fire), south zone-Margao, Rohit Kadam, deputy director (Administration), Fire and Emergency Services, Rajendra Haldankar, divisional officer central zone Ponda, Ajit Kamat, assistant divisional officer north zone Panaji were also present for the function.Shripad Gawas, station fire officer compered the function and Bosco Ferrao, station fire officer proposed the vote of thanks. [NT]