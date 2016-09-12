38 Mayem villagers get free LPG connections.

Sankhali: Thirty eight villagers who are poor and deserving such aid, from Mayem, have been provided with free LPG connections under Goa Rural Gas Scheme by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Panaji, recently.

The LPG cylinders were distributed at the hands of panch member Suvarna Chodankar.Former Mayem sarpanch Tulshidas Chodankar, Sanjay Gawas, Shrikant Naik, Nilesh Jadhav, Ramesh Pandit and officials of Kamat Gas Services were also present on the occasion.

Panch member Suvarna Chodankar said the LPG connections have been given to people holding ration cards under below poverty line and that the beneficiaries are from Jambhulbhat, Tirthbag, Gawlan, Ardhawada and Kumbharwada areas.The material that was handed over to each beneficiary included 2 gas cylinder weighing 14.2 kilograms, regulator, stove with two burners, safety pipe, lighter and DCEL book. [NT]