400 Goa RSS workers resign en masse in protest against Velingkar’s sacking.

Cujira: In a major late night development around 400 RSS volunteers resigned en masse in protest against the organisation’s decision to remove Subash Velingkar as the Goa unit chief. The resignations were tendered at a meeting which was called by RSS’ Konkan prant leaders to convey their decision to sack velingkar.The office-bearers and well as volunteers refused to budge until Velingkar was reinstated. However, the agitated volunteers and office- bearers blocked the Konkan prant leaders – Sunil Sapre, Sumant Amshekar and Abhijit Hokhale for hours together at Dr KB Hedgewar High School, Cujira.Tendering their resignations, the volunteers criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as they felt that the party played a major role in Velingkar’s sacking. The volunteers questioned the leaders as to why Velingkar was sacked when the BBSM was just taking forward RSS ideology of promoting MoI in mother tongue. They said the BBSM and RSS are two different entities and decision to float a party was of BBSM and Velingkar was not part of it. The workers said they will continue to work to promote medium of instruction in mother tongue and will oppose Goa government tooth and nail. [H]