4000 LEDs to light up streets in and around Mapusa

Mapusa: Mapusa constituency is set to have LED streetlights in two-three months. On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza will inaugurate the installation work wherein around 4000 streetlights across the Mapusa town and vicinity will be replaced with 120 watt LEDs.

As declared by the state government, all streetlights will be replaced with LEDs under Jyotirmay Goa scheme, which is part of central government scheme aimed at saving energy and reducing cost on power. The electricity department has signed an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for providing the LEDs to the consumers in a bid to make their homes energy efficient and also for replacing all the streetlights across the state.

The operation and maintenance of these streetlights will be done by EESL through a central monitoring system for a period of ten years.

Presently, the streetlights are either of high pressure sodium vapour lamps, CFL or power-consuming tubes.

When contacted electricity assistant engineer, Mapusa, Norman Athaide, he disclosed that “on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister will inaugurate the work at Green Park till Bodgeshwar temple, and across the constituency all the streetlights will be replaced with LEDs.”

“Around 4000 streetlights in the municipality and village areas will be replaced with 120 watt LEDs, which will be completed in two-three months,” Athaide said.[NT]