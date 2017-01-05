42 flying squads to keep a watch on poll code violation in S Goa

Margao: Forty-two flying squads – two each in every 21 constituencies in the district – will be on their toes to prevent any election code violation, South Goa Collector Swapnil Naik who is also the district election officer informed on Wednesday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the state assembly elections will be held on February 4.Naik said that each squad consists of three teams. The operation of squads came into effect on Wednesday by virtue of announcement of election dates. He also said that around 4240 polling staff will be on their toes in South Goa to ensure free and fair election.

Goa will go to polls along with four other states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. The model code of conduct is in force with immediate effect. This time, there are 21 constituencies in South Goa with Ponda taluka included in the district.

Naik said, “For thorough checking, 11 static surveillance teams will be stationed at the state entry points including the airport. This apart, there will be assistant expenditure monitor team, video surveillance team media control and monitoring team at returning officer-level and district election officer level.” Naik informed that as election officer of the district he had proposed counting at taluka level as there are provisions of strong rooms at the taluka level. However, such permission is yet to come.Elaborating further, Naik said that static surveillance teams are empowered to seize material as well as lodge complaints with authorities. He said that the department of Excise, state and central and commercial taxes will strictly monitor the usage of liquor in the state, besides having CCTV surveillance. The liquor consumption patterns will be monitored thoroughly. He said that there will be 840 polling stations in South Goa and the control room got activated on Wednesday.

He said that as per the directive of the Election Commission, expenditures above Rs 20,000 should be cashless. He also informed that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, a person carrying above Rs 2 lakh need to justify the source.Speaking on the law and order situation vis-à-vis the election, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shekhar Prabhudesai said that 50 paramilitary teams will be on the guard. “As a preventive measure, action has been taken against 1738 persons including history-sheeters,” he said. [NT]