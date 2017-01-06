45 runaway children found loitering near railway tracks in 2016

Margao: Stating that the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) is committed to provide safety and security to the passengers on the entire route from Roha to Mangalore, senior public relation officer of the KRC Baban Ghatge said that in 2016, in all 45 runaway children, who were either absconding or missing, have been found near the tracks.Speaking to the media, Ghatge said that there are in all 122 mail and express trains plying on the KRC route.He further said that RPF machinery, headed by A N Sinha, inspector general cum chief security commissioner has been undertaking the responsibility of providing safety and security over the entire Konkan jurisdictional stretch of 739 km from Roha to Mangalore and the security aspect of around 122 mail/express trains plying over the entire stretch.

“In the year 2016, around 45 runaway children, who were either absconding or missing, and found at various railway stations and trains of Konkan Railway were rescued and handed over to Childline and concerned parents after due verification,” he informed and added that the 32 bootleggers were arrested and 6830 bottles of liquor seized from them.“Similarly, in the year 2016, RPF personnel of the KRCL were instrumental in tracking around 10 criminals involved in various cases of theft of passengers’ belongings in various trains and have recovered valuables worth Rs 1,47,516 and other costly articles like iphones, mobiles, laptops etc, which have been handed over to the concerned local police stations. A person who was found with the old Indian currency notes valued at Rs 23,22,830 on October 18, was handed over to the local police, who have registered a case under sections 102, 41(1) (d) of the IPC,” he added. [NT]