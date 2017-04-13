45 Sonshi villagers remanded

Valpoi: The Judicial Magistrate First Class at Valpoi remanded, on Wednesday, 45 Sonshi villagers in judicial custody for 14 days, for blocking ore transportation by Sesa, on Tuesday.The villagers were arrested by Valpoi police after they reportedly blocked the ore transportation.The villagers have been demanding with Sesa that the company reduce dust pollution due to ore transportation since the same was causing them health problems. They also demand that the company provide jobs to locals. [H]