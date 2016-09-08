512 students – only 4 permanent teachers

Canacona: There is a dearth of quality education in Canacona. One of the main reasons behind this is the lack of quality teachers in the constituency even though there are several vacant posts at the educational institutes.

Parents complain that Std XII students, specially in the Science stream, suffer the most. Due to lack of specialised teachers the parents are forced to send their children for coaching classes in Margao with the aim of getting high grades for their Board Examinations. Students complain that they have to travel long distances leaving no time for individual lesson preparation.

Educationists in Canacona feel that all the state’s efforts in spending crores on modern infrastructure, playgrounds will be in vain if there is a fall in enrolment of full-time teachers.

Govt Higher Secondary School

Goa prides itself on being a state of the literates and the educated. For Canacona students, higher education after SSC was a ‘distant’ dream to be pursued by the elite and an enthusiastic few in neighbouring talukas and states.

By keeping these things in mind in 1975, the dream became a reality in the form of Government Higher Secondary School of Arts, Commerce and Science, in the private premises of Centro Promoter De Instrucao of Shri Mallikarjun High School, Char Rasta, Canacona.

It was housed in Shri Mallikarjun High School premises from 1975 to 1985, till they got their own building — Government Higher Secondary School at Shellar, Canacona.

But today, the Government Higher Secondary is functioning without a principal from last month. The part-time principal, Jose Gomes, was suddenly transferred to Multipurpose Higher Secondary School, Margao.

“Likewise, the post of Vice-Principal is also vacant for many years now and the school is functioning with only four permanent teachers out of the total 25 teaching staff and it is a cause of concern,” said Prarthana Naik Gaonkar, Chairperson of Canacona Municipal Council.

Parents of economically weak students feel this is a huge letdown as they cannot afford to go to government aided schools or private schools with high fees.

Most of the teaching staff is working on contract basis, lecture basis and part time for the last many years and far away from getting any government facilities but they have to complete the portion and syllabus in time, which terms to injustice, said several educationists from the taluka.

Around 515 students are enrolled this year in different streams’ of Science, Arts and Commerce of Government Higher Secondary but lack basic full-fledged teachers due to total negligence of government and the elected representatives.

Shri Mallikarjun College

The Dnyan Prabodhini Mandal Trust with the intention “Tamso ma jyotirgamaya” (to lead society from the darkness of ignorance towards enlightenment) opened the Shree Mallikarjun College of Arts and Commerce (SMCAC) in 1993.

Affiliated to Goa University and recognised by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi, the College has completed 23 years of fulfillment with a determination to achieve more in the years to come and offers BA and BCom degrees.

The college, from where over 1,500 students have graduated in the last 23 years, was recently given a ‘B’ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

But today, it is also run without a full-fledged principal for almost eight years after the demise of Principal Dr Bhadigar. Students and parents have demanded that the management immediately fill up the post to improve the standard of the college.

SMCAC senior lecturer Dr Jagmohan Singh temporarily took over the post but later returned to lecturing after officiating for two years. Senior lecturer Dr Nadaf has been occupying the post for the last six years, but the college management has not regularised him either.

Advertisements for a full-time principal are regularly placed in newspapers, but only one or two candidates attend the interview. As per the rules, at least three candidates should apply for the post.