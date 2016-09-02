65-yr-old knocked down by speeding car

Vasco: A Gudilal Shaikh (65) of New Vaddem was grievously injured after he was knocked down by a Sumo car near Vasco court on the F L Gomes road on Thursday morning.

As per available information from Vasco police, the accident was reported at around 11.30 am when the victim, who is a pedestrian, while crossing the road, was knocked down by a speeding Sumo car, which was heading towards IOC junction from St Andrew’s Church Square.

He sustained grievous head injuries and was immediately rushed to the Cottage Hospital at Chicalim. Shaikh was then referred to Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim.

Head constable Sajit Pillai conducted the panchanama and is investigating the case under the supervision of his superiors.[NT]