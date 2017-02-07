7 BJP, Cong supporters arrested, released

Vasco: Mormugao Police on Monday arrested seven supporters of the BJP and Congress from Headland Sada for rioting and for forming an unlawful assembly. Later they were released on bail.According to police, the accused — Vishwas Shetye, Sanket Joshi, Pramod Moraskar, Pratik Palekar, Hemant Palekar, Dattaram Chopdekar and Pawan Kolamkar were arrested under Sections 143, 147, 148 and 188 read with 149 of IPC for violating Section 144 imposed as part of Code of Conduct for 2017 Assembly elections. As the accused had taken out a rally without any permission, the police identified them and arrested them on Monday. All of them were later released on bail on Monday.Mormugao police is further investigating the case. [H]