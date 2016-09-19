700 villagers from Loliem, Poinginium reject IIT campus.

The meeting was organised by the Citizens Committee of Loliem, at God’s Gift Hall, Canacona in which speaker after speaker strongly criticized the government for not taking local panchayats and educationists into confidence.According to them, the decision of the Goa government to select Survey No 63/1 in Bhagavati plateau as the permanent location for the proposed IIT campus in Goa, was wrong and arbitrary.They said that setting up an IIT campus there would result in the destruction of the highly eco-sensitive plateau and thus, loss of invaluable economic, environmental and social services provided by the plateau.

Citizen Committee of Loliem President Kishor Painginkar and Environmentalists Arvidra Gauns said that the Bhagavati plateau has the highest environmental and economic significance as per scientific studies, especially floristic studies such as highly acknowledged study by Dr Janarthanam and others published in 2004 and subsequent studies by Dr Aparna Watve and others.Ameay Puranik, social worker said that there are numerous perennial sprigs that emanate from the Bhagavati plataea and support the lives of thousands, while creating diverse and rich biodiversity and biomass.The entire surface of the plateau forms the catchment and recharge areas for numerous perennial springs that sustain human and other forms of life in the areas of the plateau, added Puranik.It was also pointed out that this is the secret land of goddess Bhagawati and Betal God, inhibited for thousands of years by indigenous communities.[H]