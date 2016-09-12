80 shops in Valpoi have no licence.

Valpoi: It’s a reality that more than eighty shops have been operating without trade and occupation license in Valpoi municipal jurisdiction and that it is unavoidable, according to Valpoi Municipal Chairman Ramdas Shirodkar.

However, this fact has raised doubts whether the municipality is an impartial authority.The residents have criticised municipal council for not taking action against the shops that are running without the mandatory licence.

Recently, two sweet marts were raided by the State Food and Drug Administration and were sealed for operating without an FDA certification and trade licence from the municipality.The two sweet marts were operating for six months without licence, for which the municipality faced the public ire, who accused the councillors of benefiting from the unauthorised trades.

Shirodkar acknowledged that for the last couple of years, the municipal administration had been negligent in initiating strict action against unauthorised shops in Valpoi. Failure of the municipality in taking action against the unauthorised shops caused loss revenue to municipality, he said.He also said that s survey by municipality has found that many shops are running in the town without licence; therefore, he said, “We have now passed special resolution to issue notices to such shops directing them to obtain licence which will bring in some more revenue to the treasury.”

Valpoi is graded as a ‘C’ class municipality and it is always in financial crisis, due to which administrative official become anxious in month ends for paying staff salaries.“There are many sources to improve revenue of the municipality which will be taken in due course of time,” Shirodkar informed. [H]