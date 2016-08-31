A celebration of Goan folk art

The Goan Folk Art Group in collaboration with the Directorate of Art and Culture and Navjivan Society of Freedom Fighters organised the 9th Goan Folk Art Festival in commemoration of the Independence Day at Azad Bhavan Hall, Porvorim. The program began with a patriotic song by the Chubby Cheeks High School, which was followed by a welcome dance. The chief guest for the function was Porvorim MLA, Rohan Khunte. Headmistress, Selena Souza e Po, teacher, Neha Pernekar, Neville De Souza from Senior Citizens Group, secretary, Susan Pereira and president of the Goan Folk Art Group, Joaquim Lourenco Fernandes were also present for the opening ceremony.

MLA Rohan Khunte in his speech praised the efforts and thoughts being put in organising the festival, and also pledge that he would make efforts to see that an auditorium/space would be setup in Porvorim, where artists of Porvorim would get a chance to show and perform their talents in such cultural shows, musical and dance shows, theatre/drama, natak/tiatr, etc.

The Senior Citizens Group of Porvorim presented mementos to honour and felicitated Neha Pernekar for her contribution towards sustaining Goan folk arts. The festival had participation from Green Valley High School, Pilerne, Dona Leonor Memorial High School, Alto Betim, Little Flowers Group, Porvorim, Group Ekvott from Bicholim, Porvorimchim Noketram, Porvorim, Mandea Mogui, Sangolda, Harmonica Group, Alto Porvorim, Musical Group from Merces etc who presented Mando, Dekhni, Mussal dance, Dhalo and Fuggdi to enthrall the audience gathered.[NT]