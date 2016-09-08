A floral tribute to Mother Mary

The feast of Our Lady of Monte will be celebrated on September 8 by the Roman Catholic Church around the world. This day is also celebrated as Mother’s Day. In Goa the village of Chinchinim, Salcete which was once the largest parish of Goa celebrates it as the main feast

MARIA DE LOURDES BRAVO DA COSTA RODRIGUES

The feast of Our Lady of Monte is one feast that reminds me of my childhood for its colourful and interesting traditions. The feast is celebrated on September 8, the birthday of Our Lady. Churches around the world celebrate the feast with the different visions of Mother Mary. In Goa it is celebrated as the feast of Our Lady of Monte or like in Tamil Nadu as the Our Lady of Vailankanni and in Mumbai as Mount Mary and so on. The Catholic Church also marks this day as Mother’s Day.

All the churches in Goa gear up for this feast over a week before, starting with the nine days novena. What is special about this feast is the tradition followed by the young boys and girls carrying flowers for the celebrations during the novena days. Hence this feast is also known as the ‘Fulanchem Fest’. After the mass during the novenas the image of Our Lady is kept for veneration. Children stand in two lines and carry a basket of flowers and in procession enter the church and empty the baskets at the feet of the statue of Virgin Mary which is kept on a table in front of the alter. They sing the hymn ‘Devache Maie’ while in procession. Youngsters, who vie with each other to get the best of flowers to offer Virgin Mother, look at the ceremony of throwing the flowers as a preparation for the feast of Our Lady. Early in the morning or the previous evening they go in search for the best flowers from the gardens, wayside or hillock, to present to Our Lady. Nowadays with flowers available for sale in the market, people can pick up their choicest flowers from the seller.

Records tell us that Gaspar Barzeus in Old Goa had started this tradition. Of late this tradition of throwing the flowers on the statue after the mass has undergone a change. Now the youngsters come in procession at the beginning of the mass and place the flowers at the Our Lady’s feet.

Though the church celebrates this feast universally, in Goa the village of Chinchinim, Salcete celebrates it as the main feast. The parish of Chinchinim was once the largest parish of Goa, before it was bifurcated into other two independent parishes, that of Sarzora and Dramapur. However it continues to be the deanery (Varado) of the Archdiocese covering an area as wide as Assolna, Carmona, Cavelossim, with the churches of these villages being subject to its jurisdiction.

The Jesuits who worked tirelessly to spread the Christian faith in the South, had already established a Church in the neighbouring village of Orlim, and had moved into the village of Chinchinim, where they first built a chapel dedicated to Saint Anthony in Dessua ward near the church. The Chapel was built in 1580 with the support of Dessua comunidade. Later, the Jesuits decided to build a church for which the expenses would be funded by the communidades of Chinchinim, Dessua, Dramapur, Sarzora and Sirlim. The Church building was completed in the year 1590. On the occasion of its blessing 300 adults requested to be baptised and become Catholics. The church was initially dedicated to St Anne but later it was dedicated to Our Lady of Hope (Nossa Senhora de Esperanca). However, the reason for this change is not known.

The church needed renovations and after undertaking the works it was blessed on April 30, 1888. There is a beautiful grotto dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes blessed on December 26, 2000. A stately monument to St Judas stands across the road.

A big fair is put up and people visit it to purchase wooden items. [NT]