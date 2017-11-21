A R Rahman: Me and Majidi have fatwas against us

Panaji: Music maestro A R Rahman made a reference to the fatwa against him and legendary Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in 2015 by an organisation linked to controversial Muslim preacher Zakir Naik, as he shared the dais with the auteur at the opening of the 48th edition of Iffi here on Monday.”It is great to be here. It feels very unusual and extraordinary to be standing here next to a filmmaker who is internationally known. A great human being and a very courageous person. We both have got fatwas. So, we are in a very elite society,” Rahman said.The Iranian film ‘Muhammad: Messenger of God’ was the first movie on which Majidi and Rahman collaborated. This year, their second collaboration ‘Beyond the Clouds’, was Iffi’s opening film.

The 2015 fatwa by a Muslim group was issued against all those involved in the project ‘Muhammad: Messenger of God’. The fatwa called on Muslims to stage protests against the film within the ‘legal’ limits and publicly condemn it.It had asked Rahman and Majidi to apologise, more so because they are Muslims. The group took objection to the film’s title, calling the film’s name an insult to the prophet. [TOI]