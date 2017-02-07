A tale of two Delayed bridges

Work on the third bridge over River Mandovi, connecting Panjim and Porvorim, has missed its deadline. The plan was to complete the construction work by January, 2017 but the Rs 517-crore project has missed the deadline yet again and in turn the BJP missed the opportunity to inaugurate the bridge ahead of the Assembly elections that were held on February 4.The three kilometer bridge will be the State’s first four-lane bridge over a river. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Infrastructure Pvt Ltd is carrying out the construction work. Taking into account the pace of work, it appears people will have to wait a lot longer before they can ride on the bridge.

Authorities attributed the delay to the case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT). “The project was delayed by 10 months due to the case in the NGT, otherwise the bridge would have been completed in record time. We were not able to start work on the South side but now we are relived that we have got the permission. I can say by September 30, 2017 the bridge will be ready for use,” said Project In-charge Sandip Chodnekar.

“Currently the construction is 60 percent complete and work is going at full pace. On the North side two deck slabs have been complete and the girder is slowing moving in front. If we see the South side we are still on piling work as work had been delayed due to the NGT stay. Now that the work has started we are ready to take over the remaining piling work in fast manner to complete the bridge by September 30,” Chodnekar added.

Delay in completion of the Bridge has upset locals as they have to wait in long queues of traffic, due to the construction work, to reach their destination on the other side of the river.“I am a resident of Porvorim and daily I travel to Panjim. Due to the ongoing construction work of the third bridge, we have to wait in long traffic queues though this is temporary caused due to the construction. Once the bridge comes up it will be a relief to commuters,” said Sameer Kerkar.Another resident Javed Ahmed said, “During office hours there is a huge traffic jam from Neo Majestic till the bridge from 9.30 to 11 am and a similar situation is witnessed between 5.30 and 6pm. During long weekends the situation is worse as locals as well as tourists travel on this stretch.” [H]