AAP promises 50k jobs in 5 years

Panjim: Releasing the manifesto, AAP CM candidate Elvis Gomes said youth in Goa have been disappointed and cheated by political parties. “There are no jobs for them, no good educational facilities and no outlet for their creative energy. AAP understands the pain and anger of Goa’s youth and places them at the centre of the State’s vision,” Gomes said.AAP has promised to create 50,000 jobs in 5 years through entrepreneurship development and supporting existing and new industries conducive to local youth like hospitality, IT, farming etc. AAP promised single window clearance for industries, two incubation centres and Rs 50 lakh loans for self-employment with simple procedure.

In education, AAP promised two universities in sports and agriculture, high quality education in government schools and free internet and collateral-free education loans for studies in India and abroad.In sports the party said the budget will be increased, and financial assistance and advance training given to sportsmen and footballers. The manifesto also speaks of 350 sports ground, 40 maands performing spaces and 12 Ravindra Bhavans. [H]