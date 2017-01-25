AAP promises to revolutionise healthcare with 400 vaddo clinics

Panjim: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday promised to bring in a ‘healthcare revolution’ in Goa in line with Delhi by introducing 400 vaddo clinics providing health facilities at the doorsteps of the people.“Goa’s public health system is in shambles. The health care infrastructure is woefully inadequate with sub-centres and PHCs in dilapidated conditions,” AAP Nuvem candidate Dr Mariano Godinho told reporters.He said AAP has promised to bring in a healthcare revolution in Goa wherein it intends to build 400 vaddo clinics in panchayats and municipal wards across the State. “Free treatment, free medicines and free testing for everyone at vaddo clinics,” he said.A network of polyclinics, multispecialty hospitals and super specialty hospitals will also be set up with digital referral system linked to the vaddo clinics, Godinho said.The party announced that 500 beds will be added to government hospitals. “GMC, Hospicio and Asilo hospitals will be upgraded to AIIMS-like infrastructure. Doctors will be incentivized to work in remote areas with special remuneration,” he said in the presence of AAP leader Dr Oscar Rebello.Rebello said there is need to review the health insurance scheme for benefit of low income households. [H]