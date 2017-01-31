AAP vows to fast track probes, file fresh FIRs against corrupt politicians

Panjim: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday promised to reopen probes into existing FIRs and book fresh FIRs in other cases within 30 days of its party government taking office.“AAP government will not compromise on the issue of corruption. Fresh FIRs will be booked and all corruption cases pursued,” a statement from the party said. The party said that in several cases, FIRs have been booked but investigations have not progressed due to underhand dealings.

"The land scams, the Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining loot, the illegal amassing of astronomical amounts of wealth by politicians will be investigated, they will be jailed, prosecuted and the loot recovered," the statement says.They have promised to put in place systems through e-governance and other tools to tackle corruption at the middle and lower administration level in 90 days, and pledged that public services delivery will be made efficient and harassment faced by people will be done away with.