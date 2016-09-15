Activists protest against rampant hill cutting in Curtorim.

Margao: Activists under the banner of Goenchea Lokacho Ekvott and United For Mother Goa on Wednesday protested against the alleged rampant hill cutting and violation of the no development zone laws at Aframento Agxem, Curtorim.They complained that a vast area is being allegedly divided into plots and wide roads are being planned to make way for a mega housing project in the village. The commercial activity in the village is gaining much attention and significance as Curtorim was recently declared as Heritage Village by the Bio Diversity Board of Goa.[H]