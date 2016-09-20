Addl Collector discusses disaster management plan with officials.

Margao:The Additional Collector Ronkon Pereira, on Monday, held a meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss the disaster management plan, as a part of the BRICS summit preparedness.The hour-long meeting was attended by many officials, including the officials looking after the district administration, and officials of transport department, electricity, PWD, disaster management cell, police, traffic police etc.“We discussed the disaster management plan. A discussion was held on how to tackle any incident occurring during those two days. We appeal to the general public to co-operate with us and keep open the route identified for the use of dignitaries, attending the BRICS summit,” said Pereira after the meeting.

He said that the main route – Verna-Old market will be blocked for the general public from October 14 to October 17. However, some adjustment will be made for the people attending the Colva Fama on October 17.Meanwhile, on Monday, the personnel of fire and emergency services were seen cutting the branches of a huge banyan tree.“We have cut the branches of nearly six trees. We have engaged a tree cutting expert,”said Gil Souza, a senior official of the Margao fire services.Such trees also need to be cut in Benaulim and Varca, he added. [NT]