Born: 06.01.1963 – Died: 19.06.2017

Drummer , Ex. Dimension, band Group

VARCA-PEDDA, NOMEIO

Son of late Cristovao (Chagas) / Damiana Vas. brother / brother-in-law of Pascoal / Catty, Placida / late Conception, Julie / Michael , paloma, Adnica, Crish & Ebrel.Funeral cortage will leave from his residence on Tuesday, 20th June 2017 (Today) at 4.30 p.m to Our Lady of Gloria Church, Varca, for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.