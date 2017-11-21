After CM letter, Centre defers MPT coal handling expansion

Panaji: The expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Union ministry of environment, forests, and climate change (MoEFCC) has deferred a decision whether or not to recommend the ministry to grant an envirionmental clearance (EC) for the expansion of South West Port Limited (SWPL) to increase its coal handling capacity.The state government recently wrote to the Centre opposing the expansion. The EAC has also asked the project proponent to reply to the state government’s letter and to queries raised during public hearings.Apart from this, the EAC has also sought point-wise replies to concerns expressed during the public hearing, and also a statement of representations received during the additional period of seven days after the public hearing.”The proposal was therefore deferred till the desired information is submitted,” the EAC stated. As per procedure, the EAC recommends an EC to the project proponent and only thereafter does the MoEFCC grant it.

In August 2017, chief minister Manohar Parrikar had written a letter to the MoEFCC not to allow SWPL to increase its coal handling capacity until the level of particulate matter in Vasco is well within stipulated standards.Parrikar also asked the MOEF to direct SWPL to take measures to control coal pollution in the port town. During the committee’s deliberation, the committee noted that a letter has been received from government of Goa which states that the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) conducted public hearings for the proposal on May 26, 27, and 29, 2017, during which the public opposed and objected to the proposed increase.The GSPCB’s air quality monitoring reports indicate that the particulate matter (PM) exceeds prescribed limits for the present handling capacity. The board has already directed the South West Port to reduce their present handling capacity by 25%.The EAC noted that the concerns raised during public hearing have not been addressed satisfactorily.The CM, in his letter, had said that technological solutions are available for controlling pollution, including construction of closed shed, and SWPL should be directed to take such measures before considering their application for increasing coal handling capacity. [TOI]