Agnelo’s candidature has given Congress a shot in the arm in Saligao

Panjim: After a last minute entry in the Saligao poll scene Agnelo Fernandes seems to be quite at home in the constituency were 50% of the panchayat area is part of his erstwhile Calangute constituency. The Saligao battle against Dilip Parulekar seems to be taken head on by Fernandes, who is experiencing a wave of unity amongst Congressmen with Tulio D’Souza earlier shortlisted for Saligao is seen with him during the campaign.Interestingly, the presence of the Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Dabholkar, who according to locals, is adding to a division of Parulekar’s votes. Prakash Kalangutkar, ex-sarpanch of Nerul said, “This fight is all about keeping secular fabric of Saligao together and that is happening, which is why there is great confidence in Fernandes pulling off a victory here”.

In the last one week, the Saligao poll scene has heated up with a series of campaign meetings and rallies organised by various parties including those addressed by Goa Forward candidate Jayesh Salgaocar and BJP’s Dilip Parulekar.Atul Naik, a youth from Saligao said that there has been massive response by the youth after Agnelo got into the fray and the Congress campaign got the shot in the arm.The Saligao seat is also critical to the Congress in Bardez, an area in which it has not done well off late. A win here will come as a boost for the party.

Speaking to Herald, Agnelo Fernandes said, “Every attempt has been made by non-secular forces to split the secular votes. I had a deal with Dilip Parulekar to split the votes. If the deal had to be made just for arguments sake, it would have worked better in Calangute. This is not only an insult to me but secular people of Saligao, who will give a befitting reply by ensuring that the Congress wins here.”Congress General Secretary Yatish Naik who has been a part of Agnelo’s campaign said, “Agnelo is definitely formidable and the support is there to see in our meetings.”“Ultimately, the secular vote consolidation should help me. If the secular votes split, it will lead to BJP gaining. That should not happen and I will not let that happen,” said Agnelo. [H]