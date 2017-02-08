AGOSTINHO CLARO NAPOLEAO CARDOZO

Born: 24/07/1929 , Died: 07/02/2017

(SIRVODEM , MARGAO)

Beloved husband of Antonette Cesar Cardozo, son of late Joaquim Vincent Cardozo / late Natal Maria Carvalho, brother / brother-in-law of late Antonio / late Rofina, late Tereza / late Romeo, brother-in-law of Esperanca / Francis D’ Mello, Cristalina / late Antonio Joanes, Inacia / Felix Carneiro (USA) Funeral cortage will leave his residence Augant, Sirvodem, Margao, at 2:30 pm on 8th February 2017 (Today) to Our Lady of Rosary Church, Navelim for Eucharistic celebration at 3:00 pm followed by burial at Navelim cemetery.