AIFF colts humble Dempo SC

Benaulim: AIFF Academy blanked Dempo SC 8-0 in the AIFF U-18 I-League match, at Benaulim ground, on Sunday.Dempo started the match brightly with S Pereira and Ivon both testing the rival keeper in the opening quarter.However, the AIFF lads took control of the match in the second quarter and took the lead in the 27th minute through Ragav Gupta.The AIFF colts doubled the lead in the 42rd minute through Ram Ali. Dempo SC broke the rival defence in the 43rd minute but last AIFF defender Amal Das thwarted Ivon’s move.

Crossing ends, AIFF scored two quick goals through Ragav and Namgyal Bhutia in the 46th and 55th minute respectively.AIFF were reduced to 10 men after referee Mario M Pereira gave marching orders to Naoreen R Singh for a harsh challenge on rival player in the 57th minute.Despite being reduced by a man, AIFF scored four more goals through Biswa K R Darjee. Biswa scored in the 69th, 75th, 84th and 87th minute. [H]