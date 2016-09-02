Alert Benaulim residents intercept rickshaw dumping waste in village

Margao: Alert Benaulim residents on Thursday morning intercepted and caught a rickshaw dumping waste near the church compound in Pedda.

The dumping of waste caused anger among the villagers; and as the situation turned tense, the Colva police and Benaulim MLA Caitu Dsilva rushed to spot to take of the situation.

The angry locals demanded that the police attach the erring vehicle and take strictest action against the violation.

Later, the defaulter was fined Rs 2,000 by the Benaulim panchayat and ordered him to take back the waste, immediately. The erring person was also ordered to remove the garbage that he dumped earlier.

MLA Caitu has condemned the incident and has demanded that the fine for these offences be raised to deter such acts.

Activist Roque Fernandes said the waste was brought from Betalbatim.[H]