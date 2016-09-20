ALEXANDRE APOLINARIO CARVALHO.

Most beloved & loving husband of Maria.Father/father-in-law of Ayesha/Brazinho Diniz (Bicholim); Son of late Joao Caetano carvalho/late Inacia Maria Gurjao.Son-in-law of late David/late Esmeralda Sequeira (Pune). Brother/brother-in-law of Leonora(U.K)/late Marcus D’ Souza,Pio/Bella(Japan),Sr.Isabelle(D.P.c,Benaulim),Tomas/Daisy(Taleigao),Cecila amelia/late Joao francisco Barreto (Collean dongor,Raia) & Ludomilla Carvalho (D.P.C Benaulim).Funeral cortage will leave Adwal Palkar Apartments,Bela vista,flat SG1,behind Taught to Teach, Music School, Porvorim, today 20th Sept 2016 at 2.30 pm for Eucharistic celebration at 4.00 pm at St Jacinto Church,St Jacinto island,Zunvear followed by burial.