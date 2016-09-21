All brand promotion: police dept imposes penalty of censure on PSI for negligence.

Panaji: Goa police department has imposed the penalty of censure on PSI Laxi Amonkar for acting in a negligent manner over the information provided to him about the all brands promotion firm, which allegedly duped several people in Goa.Censure was imposed following a preliminary inquiry which reveals the lack of professionalism by PSI Amonkar, informed a senior police officer adding the censure will affect his promotion prospects as well as reflect in his service records.

A businessman had claimed that he had alerted the PSI in the month of April about the dubious all brand promotion firm. Prima facie PSI Amonkar had acted negligently on the information provided by the person (telephonically) pertaining to the firm, the preliminary inquiry had revealed, sources informed. Subsequently a show cause notice was issued to Amonkar in which he claimed innocence however his explanation was not considered, informed sources.

It may be recalled that Mukundraj Mudras had claimed that he had informed PSI Amonkar regarding the dubious firm, which under the pretext of advertising scheme had assured certain amount of money (as EMI) to the people towards promoting company brands by pasting stickers on their vehicles. Mudras had said that if the police had acted on his inputs, the fraud could have been prevented. The firm has reportedly cheated around 500 people to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore.Based on the advice by the PSI, Mudras had claimed he also had sent an email pertaining to the matter to the Cyber Crime.However, the police claim that email contained information pertaining to the firm which appeared to be promotional. There was no mention of the suspicion.Mudras had claimed that he also had an audio recording in which the PSI could be heard saying, after he was informed of the dubious firm, he had visited its office at Patto-Panaji but it was found to be closed. [NT]