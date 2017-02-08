Alston’s last-gasp goal hands Sporting first win

Mapusa: Sporting Clube de Goa came with a late injury time goal to gain their first victory in the AIFF U-18 I-League match played against Salgaocar FC at Duler Stadium, here on Tuesday.Veegan Ferrao scored a brace for the Flaming Oranje while Alston Camotio netted in the all important goal deep into stoppage time. Liston Colaco found the back of the nets twice for Salgoacar.Sporting led by a goal at the breather.Both the sides resorted to midfield tactics for the initial quarter of the match.

Salgaocar were the first to test their rivals when in the 25th minute Kaushik Negi unleashed a power-packed 30-yard shot which was neatly collected by Sporting keeper Akshat Hadkonkar.

Five minutes later Akshat Hadkonkar came with a diving save to deny Kaushik negi from scoring.

At the other end Alston Camotio saw his shot from close range being pushed away for a corner by Salgaocar keeper Nora Fernandes.Salgaocar once again came attacking when in the 33rd minute Liston Colaco danced his way past the Sporting defenders and set up unmarked Salu Santos right in front of the goal, however the striker blasted the ball wide to the dismay of the Green Brigade supporters.Minutes later, Liston Colaco charged into the Sporting danger zone only to be blocked by the keeper in a one on one position.While Salgaocar attacked, it was Sporting who broke the deadlock when in the 40th minute Veegan Ferrao was brought down by Salgaocar keeper Nora Fernandes inside the danger zone, prompting the referee to point to the dreaded spot. Veegan himself stepped forward and made no mistake in scoring, 1-0.

Within two minutes on resumption of play Oranjes further inflated their lead when Aliston sent a pinpoint pass to Veegan who made a swift turn before firing the ball into the far corner of the Salgaocar nets, 2-0.In the next minute itself the Green Brigade managed to pull a goal back when Devendra Murgaokar set the ball on platter to Liston Colaco who beat Sporting keeper Akshat with a firm placement, 1-2.Liston almost restored parity for Salgaocar in the 50th minute of play however keeper Akshat came with a superb diving save to keep the ball at bay.In the 70th minute Kinglsee Fernandes on getting hold of the ball ran down the left flank and unleashed a blistering right footer which landed straight into the waiting hands of the Sporting keeper.The pressure piled on by Salgaocar paid off when in the 84th minute Liston Colaco netted in the equaliser from the penalty spot.When it looked the match was headed for a draw Sporting came with a late injury time goal, (90+3), when Princeton Rebello sent the ball to Alston whose left footer gave no chance to keeper Nora, 3-2. [H]