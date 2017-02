Born: 03.12.1949 , Died: 06.02.2017

SASMOLLEM BAINA

Wife of: late Anton D’ Souza. Loving mother / mother-in-law of: Albert / Rosita Fernandes, Maria / Felicio Desa, Funeral cortage will leave her residence Today, Thursday, 9th February 2017 at 3.45 pm to Our Lady of Candelaria Church, Baina, for Eucharistic Celebration & burial.