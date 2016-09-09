Ambora residents upset at poor roads

Margao: Ambora residents are upset at the condition of the highway and the risk it poses to commuters;

besides, the local farmers are also aggrieved that mud and other materials used for highway construction are finding their way into their fields.

As the work started, the PWD had closed the existing road and as such the vehicles were made to ply on the under-construction stretch of the highway.

Locals have been forced to use the under construction stretch of the road; and with the rains lashing the State, the conditions of the road has deteriorated and is filled with potholes. Besides, the road has become uneven and is also causing dust pollution in the area.

Locals say that adequate safety measures and planning should have been taken to avoid the present situations — perennially accident prone.

Several commuters have already started using alternate routes via Raia-Loutolim to avoid this stretch.

“The engineers of the department concerned had assured us that they would construct a retaining wall before the monsoon, but it did not happen till date. As a result, the mud and other material used in the road construction made its way into the paddy fields,” the affected farmers said adding, “The temporary measures put in place are not enough.”

PWD officials stated that the work that began in summer had to be stopped due to the monsoons, but would resume this month and proper measures would be taken in view of the grievances put forward by the locals.[H]