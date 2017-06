(Ex-Panjim Municipality)

VODLEM BHATT, TALEIGAO

Born: 26/09/1926, Died: 19/06/2017

Most beloved husband of late Lourdina Lourenco (Cujira); Loving father / father-in-law of Miguel (Ex-Pharmacy College) / Clotilda (Cavelossim), Fr. Bernadino (SDB) and Lizette (G.M.C) / late Agnelo; Funeral cortage will leave his residence Today 20th June 2017 at 3.30 p.m to St michael’s Church, Taleigao for Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.