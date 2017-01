Gina – Maina

Born: 24.02.1933 , Died: 03.01.2017

Beloved Son of late Inacio Piedade de Melo & late Rita Joaquina Mascarenhas, loving Husband of Filomena Fernandes, Brother/ Brother-in-law of Alberto / Josefina, Francisco / Esperanca, Santan / Silvia. Today. 4th January 2017 at 2.45 p.m to St. Rita’s Church, Maina, curtorim for eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.