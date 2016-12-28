Anjuna stops beautification work at Chapora fort

Mapusa: The Anjuna Panchayat has stopped the beautification work of the entry point of the historic Chapora fort as the same is being carried out without obtaining NOCs from the authorities concerned.On a visit to the fort, Deputy Sarpanch Savio Almaida and locals found that the PWD had not displayed the board having details of the project and license. When asked the Assistant engineer whether permissions have been obtained from authorities concerned, he said no.According to the panchayat jurisdiction, the PWD, which is taking up the beautification work, has not even intimated the panchayat that it is taking up the beautification work.

Bhalbhim Malvadkar, a local, said that the locals had even filed a complaint with the Anjuna police. However, instead of taking action, police instructed the locals to go to court.Sources claim that the property downhill is owned by MLA Dayanand Mandrekar which has no access and that the MLA is using the beautification work to access his property. The panchayat directed the PWD not to start the work without obtaining permissions from the authorities concerned.