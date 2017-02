Anna Paulina Silveira

Born: 30/6/1927 , Died: 4/2/2017

Wife of late Ligotio Filiciano Silveira. Daughter of late Ignatius Cajetan & Christina Pires. Daughter-in-law of late Pedro Luis Silveira & late ann Maria Silveira. Loving Mother / Mother-in-law of Charles / Angela, Nelson / Estefy (Vanxim , Divar), Adolfo / Ivy, Franklin / Christina, Belinda / Kris, Margaret / Seby. Loving Sister / Sister-in-law of Calisto / Doreen Pires, Late Henry Pires, Lucy / late Joe Pires, Martha Pires, flex / Angela Pires. Funeral cortage will leave the residence, Vanxim divar, at 4:00 pm, on February 6, 2017.