Another ‘road blockade’ on Porvorim service road leaves residents fuming.

Panaji:The four-road junction near Azad Bhavan at Porvorim has been closed for vehicular traffic to facilitate mud-filling work, which has been taken up on a war footing; however, this has left the residents and the commuters in general highly inconvenienced. The residents, especially, are enraged over the fact that first it was the Sai Service roundabout that was closed owing to the bridge work and now they are made to put up with the inconvenience caused due to closure of the road at Azad Bhavan at all four points to facilitate the work. They are also upset that the work has been taken up at a time when the Ganesh festival is just round the corner when they have to move around more frequently for festival shopping and preparations. Those wanting to proceed towards the Azad Bhavan or take the service road to enter Pundalik Nagar, Ekta Nagar or the Journalist Colony, are forced to take other internal roads that are longer in distance. There are also two schools in these areas and the closure of the road has resulted in the parents and the students facing a lot of problems as they have to get to these schools by taking extra roads. As per information available, the work, being executed by GSIDC, is related to footpath construction on both sides of the service road and tabletop crossings doubling up as speedbreakers at the junction. A source informed that once the mud-filling work is completed the tabletop speedbreakers will be erected to avoid accidents since this area is prone to accidents. He said after completion of the work the area will be beautified with pavers. The residents of the area are demanding that the work be completed at the earliest as they are already facing enough commuting problems due to the ongoing bridge work. [NT]