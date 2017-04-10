ANTHONY GODINHO

Ex Electricity Dept. Panjim

Alto Guimaraes, Panjim

Born: 15/10/1971 – Died: 08/04/2017

Loving husband of Shalini (IPHB, Bambolim). Father of Maria, Michelle & Mark. son of late Francisco / late Quiteria Godinho. Brother / Brother-in-law of constancio (MPT) / justina (UK), Dionisio (UK)/ Fatima (UK) and Veronica (Bahrain) / Alfred. The funeral cortage will leave his residence Today, 10th April 2017 at 4.00 pm for Eucharistic celebration at mary Immaculate Church, Panjim and therafter for burial at St. Inez Cemetery.