Arlekar declines Velingkar’s offer

Panaji: Minister for Forest and Environment Rajendra Arlekar, responding to the appeal made to him by convenor of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch Subhash Velingkar to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party and join BBSM’s political outfit, Goa Suraksha Manch, said that he is an old and dedicated ‘karyakarta’ (party worker) of the BJP and hence there is no question of him deserting the BJP.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Arlekar said that he was first a ‘karyakarta’ of the BJP and would always remain so, in spite of having risen to the rank of an MLA, the Speaker of the state legislative assembly and now a cabinet minister.“I am 100 per cent with the BJP, and question to go anywhere else does not arise,” he concluded. [NT]