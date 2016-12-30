 
Friday , December 30 2016
Goa’s Liberation
Home / Goa News Highlights / Arlekar declines Velingkar’s offer

Arlekar declines Velingkar’s offer

admin 34 mins ago Goa News Highlights 1 Views

Panaji: Minister for Forest and Environment Rajendra Arlekar, responding to the appeal made to him by convenor of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch Subhash Velingkar to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party and join BBSM’s political outfit, Goa Suraksha Manch, said that he is an old and dedicated ‘karyakarta’ (party worker) of the BJP and hence there is no question of him deserting the BJP.
Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Arlekar said that he was first a ‘karyakarta’ of the BJP and would always remain so, in spite of having risen to the rank of an MLA, the Speaker of the state legislative assembly and now a cabinet minister.“I am 100 per cent with the BJP, and question to go anywhere else does not arise,” he concluded. [NT]

About admin

Check Also

Banks say note ban pain will continue

Panaji: As the demonetisation of high-value currency notes completed 50 days on December 28 and …

Copyright © 2016 GOACOM.COM
X'mas Logo graphic credit to Freepik