Army seeks to recruit more Goans

Panaji: The Indian Army will organize a three-day recruitment rally for males at the 2 Signal Training Centre, and 5 Technical training regiment camp, Bambolim from November 9 to 11, the Army recruitment office said. The rally is being organised to recruit soldiers for the posts of soldier-technical, general duty, clerk, tradesman and nursing.

While the number of vacancies hover around 60 in Goa, the Indian Army is willing to accept more candidates from Goa if suitable recruits are found. “Since Goa has been under-subscribed, we have been told to take as many as we can get, even if it is more than the prescribed number. It has been the trend that we have never been able to fill the number of vacancies that are there,” director of army recruiting office, Kolhapur, colonel Rahul Verma said. The new norm states candidates must register online for the screening and physical test. [TOI]