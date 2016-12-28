Art a channel of the Divine

“The power of God is with you all the times; through the activities of mind, senses, breathing, and emotions; and is constantly doing all the work using you as a mere instrument.” Bhagavad Gita Atmaja, a young artist from Shirpur, Akola, Maharashtra can be an apt example of the above divine thoughts. Dedicated in her act of painting spiritually enchanting art works, she seems to consider herself an instrument in the hands of the almighty.Her efforts in bringing forth the teachings of Sant Dnyaneshwar through her exuberant paintings clear all the doubts. Spreading the wise words of the Saint and the nuances of Bhagavad Gita besides others has been her mission for the last eight years.

‘Aatmdhyan… A Journey Within’ is a rare painting exhibition, currently showing at the Goa Kala Academy’s Art Gallery, which is a part of that selfless mission. Trained artists with qualifications from the famed Bharti Vidyapeeth, Pune, Atmaja began to work in the film industry as an art director only to meet her Guru Sanjay Godbole an avid follower of Dnyaneshwari – a tome written by Sant Dnyaneshwar elucidating the nuances of Bhagavad Gita.

“In 2004, during the sets of Sakha Pandurang, I observed senior cameraman Godbole, between shots, would sit engrossed in reading Dnyaneshwari. Finding me curious, he began to explain the concepts of the passages to me and unknowingly I got drawn into it,” says Atmaja with a sense of contentment.Godbole, associated with the Shree Sant Sevak Sangh – an organisation dedicated to popularising the teachings of the saints amongst the masses, encouraged Atmaja to explore painting as a medium of spreading these divine thoughts. ‘Since then, I have begun to give visual form to the passages from this spiritual book, through my paintings, with the aim to spread this valuable knowledge all around instead of painting just pretty pictures,’ states Atmaja who was formally known as Renu Pande before getting rechristened by her spiritual guru.With her first show at the Fergusson College in 2008 being a huge success, Atmaja has been exploring the idea of manifesting the depth of spiritual thoughts through colours and forms. Primarily focusing on the younger generation, she, with the organisation, exhibits at the schools and colleges across the state of Maharastra. ‘This unique experiment has been fruitful with huge number of young students getting attracted to and influenced by the divine teachings,’ explains Atmaja.

Atmaja is a devoted volunteer of Sant Seva Sangh and she donates all her creations to the organisation. “To convey the spiritual principles necessary for the development of an individual and society by all possible means is the right way to serve the society. Thus, with a view of carrying immortal happiness to them,” says Atmaja, affirming herself as a true instrument in the hands of the divine.With shows in Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, this is the first of its kind experiment in Goa brought to you by co organisers ‘Art Insight Medium (AIM)’, ‘Shree Sant Seva Sangh’ and ‘Shamyapras Educational Society’. “Atmaja has created her paintings based on knowledge, devotion, Yog, evolution of the kundalini and various concepts from spirituality,” confirms Tushar Sakhore of Sant Seva Sangh.All her paintings displayed here have the potential to instil love for the divine and encourage a noble way of living on the lines of our great Indian spiritual thoughts. [NT]