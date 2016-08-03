Art museum by August 2017: Minister

Minister for art and culture, Dayanand Mandrekar, told the legislative assembly, on Tuesday that work on the contemporary art museum proposed in the Adil Shah palace has been completed, and should be commissioned in August 2017. Replying to the discussion on demands, Mandrekar said as suggested by opposition leader, Pratapsingh Rane, they would seek advice of the senior Goan artist Laxman Pai about contemporary museum, and its further development.

The art and culture minister said his department is willing to undertake the maintenance of Mario Miranda’s mural in Panaji market, and Panaji MLA by taking a lead to submit a formal proposal to his department.

Revision of RP 2021 will be completed before December, says deputy CM: Deputy chief minister Francis D’Souza said in the legislative assembly on Tuesday that the revision of Regional Plan (RP) 2021 will be completed before December. D’Souza, who is also a minister for town and country planning, made the statement as opposition leader Pratapsing Rane, questioned the government over the inordinate delay in finalizing the RP 2021. “What exactly is the intention of the government?” said Rane, as he said large lands are being converted and new projects are coming up and land illegalities have risen even as the RP 2021 has not been released by the government.

Escort service and prostitution run professionally through internet, says CM: Chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar told the legislative assembly on Tuesday, that escort service and prostitution is being professionally run via the internet. Since 2013, he said six raids were conducted and FIRs filed, in a written reply to a question tabled by Margao MLA, Digambar Kamat during ‘Question Hour’ on Tuesday. A total of 32 cases are pending trial, 67 cases are under investigation, and there has been acquittal in one case, he said.

No matka centre operating in Goa, says Parsekar: Chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar told the assembly on Tuesday that there was no “matka centre” operating in the state even though the Bombay high court at Goa is overseeing a police probe into the matka gambling lobby – politician – police nexus, The chief minister in a written reply during question hour, said, “There is no matka booking centre in the state”. [TOI]