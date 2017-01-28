Assagao panch ‘threatened’ for backing GF candidate

Mapusa: The Goa Forward (GF) Party candidate from Siolim constituency has accused his BJP challenger Dayanand Mandrekar of threatening his supporters.

According to the GF candidate, Assagao panch Hanumant Naik was threatened over the phone by a Delhi person for supporting the Goa Forward, on Friday.

Naik reportedly received a call at 10.25 am from an unknown number in which the caller threatened that if BJP is defeated in the next assembly election, then, he won’t spare Hanumant and would kill him. The caller also reportedly used abusive language in Hindi and asked Naik to support Mandrekar. Following this threat, Naik filed complaint at Anjuna Police station.

Addressing a press conference at Mapusa, Goa Forward supporters said, during their last corner meeting in Assagao, around 800 people were present and on the same morning three Siolim BJP workers threatened them for attending the meeting.

They informed that they would send a copy of the threatening letter to Chief Election Commissioner Kunal Goyal.

Senior Assagao Panch Jalindar Gaonkar sent out a public message to Mandrekar saying “people are not fools to give you one more chance.” [H]