Assembly session to pass GST Bill today

Panjim: The special one-day session of the State Legislative Assembly to pass the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bill will be held on Tuesday. Congress has decided to support the bill but says it will have to study the impact of the new tax regime on State. The session has been summoned at 11.30 am.

With the Union Government setting July 1 as the date to roll out the unified indirect tax regime, States have to pass the bill before that. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is expected to spell out the bill’s benefits for the State.Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavalekar told Herald that the party will support the GST bill but make suggestions considering the impact the new tax regime will have on the State.“Congress has supported the Bill in Parliament. We will also help passage of bill in the Assembly. But, we have not studied the bill so far as the copy was circulated to us only on Sunday,” he said.

Kavalekar said the State will have to see how much share it will gain from the central taxes once GST is implemented. The party has scheduled a CLP meeting on Tuesday morning to decide on recommending necessary changes to the Bill as per the State’s requirements.Last month, Parliament had passed four legislations to pave the way for the roll out of GST, including the Central GST Bill, 2017, Integrated GST Bill, 2017, GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017, and the Union Territory GST Bill, 2017.The North Goa District Administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting the assembly and gathering of five or more persons and taking out or organising processions or weapons of offences, use of loudspeakers, shouting of slogans within a radius of 500 metres around the Assembly Complex. [H]